Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.5 %

SMG stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -33.25%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 75.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,464,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

