SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.33. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares changing hands.

SDX Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

SDX Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

Featured Articles

