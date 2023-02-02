SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,092,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,064,826. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

