SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.7 %

CL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. 2,321,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

