SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,073 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GNK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 457,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,798. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.28%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.