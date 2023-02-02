SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,621 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 1,859,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,782. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.