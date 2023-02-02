SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 726.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 278,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $5,185,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,323. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.