SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after acquiring an additional 815,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after acquiring an additional 692,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.92. 586,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,949. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

