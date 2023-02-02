Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2024 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $99.90 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,130. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

