Seascape Capital Management Acquires 805 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.
Shares of BMY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.34. 5,589,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.27%.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
