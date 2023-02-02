Seascape Capital Management Buys 159 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

UI stock traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.73. 33,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,760. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $350.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.