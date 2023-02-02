Seascape Capital Management Buys 159 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
UI stock traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.73. 33,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,760. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.15 and a 1-year high of $350.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on UI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
