Seascape Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.13. 2,140,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,969. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average is $196.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

