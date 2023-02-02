Seascape Capital Management Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,094,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,904,000 after acquiring an additional 318,780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,131. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

