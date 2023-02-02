Seascape Capital Management Has $6.94 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. 1,706,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $55.45.

