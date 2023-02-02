Seascape Capital Management Purchases 39 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $609.86. 887,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $560.59 and a 200 day moving average of $519.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

