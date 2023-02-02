Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lowered by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Shell were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.82) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Down 1.3 %

Shell Profile

SHEL traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

