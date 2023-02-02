Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.98

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 25256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

