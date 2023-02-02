Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($54.35) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.3 %

SHL traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting €49.22 ($53.50). 641,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a 1 year high of €67.44 ($73.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.30.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.