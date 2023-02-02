Signaturefd LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $85,117,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $223.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.77 and a 200-day moving average of $237.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.