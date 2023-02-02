Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after buying an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,351.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,309,000 after acquiring an additional 499,690 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $331.08 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.81 and a 200 day moving average of $306.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

