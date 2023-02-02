Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after acquiring an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.57. 136,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

