Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.6% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,654 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 285,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

CP opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

