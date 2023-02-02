Signaturefd LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $278.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.46.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

