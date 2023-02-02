Signaturefd LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $426.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.24. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $10,368,901. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.