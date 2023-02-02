Signaturefd LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 16.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Novartis

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.