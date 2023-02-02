Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.72) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.03) to GBX 2,750 ($33.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,034.44.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo stock opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.17.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

