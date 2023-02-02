Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,740 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 576,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,085. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $334.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

