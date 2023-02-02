Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 526.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 252,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE SHW opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

