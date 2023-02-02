Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,086 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,144 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,901.52.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

