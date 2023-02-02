Signaturefd LLC Sells 635 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,232,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,691,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,728,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,833,000 after buying an additional 109,729 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.