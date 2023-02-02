Signaturefd LLC Sells 777 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

