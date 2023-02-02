Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

