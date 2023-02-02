Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($103.26) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

WAF stock traded up €2.50 ($2.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €78.70 ($85.54). 64,246 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.11. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($57.61) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($166.52).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

