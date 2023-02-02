SilverCrest Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 million during the quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SIL opened at C$9.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 60.00. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.99.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

