SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.98 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $238.20 million and $64.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00220967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002747 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00163775 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20117099 USD and is up 13.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $50,464,192.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

