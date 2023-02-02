Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

NYSE SKX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 2,271,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,494. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

