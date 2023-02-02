Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after acquiring an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

SWKS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.66. 989,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,875. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

