SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. SLM updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,246. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. SLM has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.