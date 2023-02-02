SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Stock Up 1.3 %

SLM stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. 1,491,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SLM to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

