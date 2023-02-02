SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. SLM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 10,864,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,779. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

