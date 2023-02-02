SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Up 2.2%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €77.85 ($84.62) and last traded at €77.60 ($84.35). 109,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.90 ($82.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.79.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

