Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 212,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 393,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Small Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
