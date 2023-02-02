SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) versus QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Head-To-Head Analysis

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SMART Global and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMART Global currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.83%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

SMART Global has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMART Global and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 2.84% 36.71% 8.50% QuickLogic -29.23% -44.60% -15.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.82 billion 0.49 $66.56 million $0.98 18.39 QuickLogic $12.69 million 6.04 -$6.62 million ($0.38) -15.97

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of SMART Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMART Global beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions. The memory Solutions segment provides performance and reliable memory solutions through the design, development, and advanced packaging to extended lifecycle products. The IPS segment consists of specialized platform solutions for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modeling for technology research. The LED Solutions segment offers a broad portfolio of application-optimized LEDs focused on improving on lumen density, intensity, efficacy, optical control and reliability. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

