Smooth Love Potion Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $133.72 million and $18.00 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,541,217,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,540,938,853 tokens. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

