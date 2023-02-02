Sofinnova Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned about 0.93% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 354,473 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNDX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,689. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Stories

