Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 1.0% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DexCom worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 442,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,946. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 198.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.