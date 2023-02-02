Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,723 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 0.86% of Agenus worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,402,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 767,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,955,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,171,000 after acquiring an additional 305,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agenus by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Agenus by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,475,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 301,508 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Agenus Stock Up 2.7 %

Agenus stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,943. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 249.35%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.