Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,195,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,532,000.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Price Performance

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $146,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 27,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,174. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $393.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.