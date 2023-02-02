Sofinnova Investments Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 482,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,759,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,889. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

