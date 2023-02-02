Sologenic (SOLO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $64.54 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $64.54 million and $884,005.51 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sologenic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00410003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.77 or 0.28779206 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00556870 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.